When we buy a Christmas Lottery ticket, we do not always take the necessary precautions. We often leave it in a place where it is unprotected: a pocket, in a purse or in a drawer, for example. And sometimes We expose ourselves to the possibility that that tenth could be broken.

What happens if a tenth that has been awarded is damaged? Something very positive (getting a prize) can lead to a real headache (how to collect a tenth that is damaged) so it is advisable know what to do in those cases.

What to do if I have broken a tenth

According to the dossier that Loterías y Apuestas del Estado distributes to the media on the occasion of the Christmas draw (must be consulted at this link), the first thing to do is go to a Lottery point of sale.

Once at this point of sale, the affected person must “fill out the ‘Prize Payment Request’ form, sign it and provide the damaged tenth or regsuardo“, they explain from State Lotteries and Betting.

Finally, you must deliver that winning tenth or receipt so that Loterías can proceed with its authentication. At this point, the citizen should not fear: the tenth or reservation will be in good hands and you can trust completely, given that by completing the form you will already know that the tenth or receipt in question is yours.

At that point, The buyer only has to wait for the opinion of Lotterieswho will have to determine if the tenth actually corresponds to the buyer and if it is authentic. If so, you will be able to receive the prize even though that tenth is damaged.