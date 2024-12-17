In the program he presents Jorge Javier Vazquez There is room for everything: pleasant surprises, others not so much, incredible discoveries, reunions that leave smiles and tears and the occasional commitment in which the presenter finds himself involved almost unintentionally. It was the latter that happened this Tuesday in ‘Jorge’s Diary‘ (Telecinco), where Lola visited the space to confront a chef who is an influencer on social networks who has angered this woman over a gastronomic issue.

She has told Jorge Javier that he Chef Dre He is showing on online platforms a “paella, or so he says, to which he puts all kinds of ingredients, maybe the strangest ones.” This angers this cook so much that she said out loud, with great anger: “I feel like throwing the phone at him, throwing it at him! And that’s an iPhone! Both Vázquez and Lola have begun to laugh at the situation and she has quickly backed away, confessing that “no, it is not an iPhone”, and adding a kind of wish, now that it is time for excitement with the Christmas holidays just around the corner. corner. “I wish I did!” he commented, in relation to the iPhone.

It is here that Vázquez has entered a forest from which he may not be able to get out. He told him, without hesitation and completely spontaneously: “Don’t worry! Well, I’ll buy it for you! I’ll buy you an iPhone! Lola She was stunned, with her mouth open, she started laughing out loud and said: “Oh, yes? Let it be true. What will come next, we will have to see, because this woman has made it clear that she is someone to take charge, demonstrating her genius and power with Dre.

The time has come to face to face with him chef Canadian who shows some somewhat special and different paellas and has come out to the set with a huge paella pan that I wanted to “stamped in his face.” Jorge Javier Vazquez He has had a left hand and has managed to lower Lola’s fumes. They sat down, he tried to defend himself as best he could but she gave him no respite: “Call your kitchen something else, say it’s rice with things, rice in paella, but not that it’s paella, for God’s sake.” “We Valencians are going to kill you.” And in the end they have left half friends thanks to the good work of the presenter, who between joke and joke…