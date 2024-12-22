It was not until after 1:30 p.m. that the second prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery was announced, which went to the number 40014 and brought luck in the form of a rain of 157.5 million to the very helmet history of the Valladolid capital. It has been the administration ‘La 7 de la Suerte’, located on Lencería Street in Valladolid, very close to the Plaza Mayor, which has lived up to its name and has been the winner.

There, lottery operator Esther Samaniego still can’t believe the happiness they have had. Account that It is “everything sold”, especially at the counter, but also “through the web.” For this reason, he thinks that the rain of millions has gone mainly to “people from Valladolid” and also from Palencia. At the moment it is known that 12.5 million have gone to the food and beverage distribution company Comercial Infante, located in the ‘El arriero’ industrial estate in Villamuriel de Cerrato, which had acquired ten tenths.

It also details that “there are those who are subscribed to that number” and play it “every week” in ordinary draws, in addition to buying it for the Christmas Lottery.

He has been with the administration for five years and although they have distributed part of a fourth and fifth prize, “we have never had one so high!”, he maintains in reference to the 157.5 million that he has distributed among the winners.









Ask if she has been lucky, she said: “I don’t have anything from this number, but it is a joy that it has touched so many people.” Likewise, he added that many lotteries have written to him to congratulate him, although he has not yet been able to answer them. Furthermore, he recalled that lotteries work nine or ten years for this day, in which the extraordinary draw is held for about three or four hours.

With this second Christmas prize, there are five great prizes that have been given since ‘La 7 de la Suerte’ this December 22. They did it in 2023, with a fifth prize; in 2022, with another fifth and a fourth, as well as in 2021, when they gave one more fifth prize.