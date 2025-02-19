Nicolás Maduro has generated a waterfall of reactions with their statements. In this case, the Chavista leader has spoken after Lima (Peru) have reopened a statue in honor of the conqueror Francisco Pizarro. Maduro, who understands it as a … act “Offensive for Latin America“He hasn’t taken to accuse Extremadura of” genocidal “and leader of a” handful of criminal and ambitious colonialists. ” The Venezuelan president, with an almost threatening tone, refers to those who have promoted this act as “neo -fascist.” «We are going to see who will be able to more in the 21st century, if recolonizing fascism or the immense force of the heirs of Sucre, Bolívar and Los Libertadores», Emphasizes.

It is not the first time that Maduro uses this type of terms to define Pizarro. But this case has caused a notable anger in Extremadura, where the statements of the Chavista leader have understood as an “offense” to the history of the community. So much so that the president of the Board, María Guardiola, has shown her «rejection“In ABC in the face of statements that are” absolutely offensive and distorted, “that” do not seek anything good “beyond” face peoples. ” The president, in fact, claims the more than 500 years of “brotherhood” that unite Latin America with Extremadura. «Condemn what unites us is a grotesque error», Sentence.

The Regional Executive understands that Maduro’s expletives only revive a black legend that from Extremadura tries to overcome. «We claim our history with pride and with the conviction that it must be studied and analyzed from rigor and No ideological filters», Says Guardiola.

To understand anger and discomfort in Extremadura you have to understand two things. The first, which Francisco Pizarro, a native of Trujillo (Cáceres) is considered with Hernán Cortés one of the most illustrious Extremadura in history. A story that now, precisely, the regional government wants to recover and put in value.

Claim

The historian Esteban Mira Horses recognizes the advances he is making, in this sense, surpassing the years where Extremadura has had «certain complexes»And where it has been avoided to value a historical inheritance that seemed not appropriate for these times.

The Board of Extremadura, in fact, faces that connection with Latin America as one of the great challenges of the region for this year 2025. It was part of the president’s speech on Extremadura’s day and thus has materialized with the implementation of The Extremestiza Strategywhich is born with the objective of valueing the shared heritage between Extremadura and Latin America.

He “of mixed race»It is, in this sense, one of the terms that the regional government most repeats, which already works in a calendar of events and activities to reinforce these links beyond the pond.

Within that strategy, Mira Hablos himself, newly appointed member of the Royal Academy of Letters and Arts of Extremadura and the arts of Extremadura and highly valued by its Americanist position. It is one of the authorized voices in the region when talking about conquerors such as Hernán Cortés or Francisco Pizarro himself. The academic flatly denies that Pizarro was a genocidal. «If it was, he did very badly, of course», Ironiza. In addition, it emphasizes that Extremadura would not be what we know today without America and vice versa. Therefore, he understands that, from a regional perspective, he has to put the story that precedes Extremadura again and that They marked personalities like that of Francisco Pizarro himself.