Christmas Raffle sales grow by 5% in 2023, up to 3,318 million

Sales of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, which began this Friday after nine in the morning, have grown by 5% compared to 2022, with a total of 3,318 million euros, as reported by the State Lottery and Betting Society of the State (Selae). The draw distributes 2,590 million euros in prizes.

This is the third year in which sales of this Christmas raffle have increased, after the decrease registered in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Specifically, according to lotteries, the draw has generated 3,318,931,500 euros, while in 2022 the amount raised was 3,180 million.

The average expenditure per inhabitant has been 69.97 euros, 4.37% more than last year when it was 67.11 euros. The community in which the most lottery sales have been recorded has been, once again, Castilla y León, with 111.16 euros per inhabitant; followed by Asturias, with 106.25, and La Rioja, with 103.81. On the contrary, the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, with 19 and 17.05 euros respectively, are the towns in which the least expenditure has been recorded per inhabitant.