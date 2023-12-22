Panettone from Eurospin, but that's just the label. Here is the top brand that produces it at half the cost

Often, especially when talking about great Christmas desserts, we tend to associate the quality of a product with its notoriety, or better yet with its brand. But, as we know, branded panettoni and pandoro cost much more than other (packaged) ones, especially close to public holidays.

READ ALSO: Christmas, insects and parasites in panettone: tons of sweets seized

However if even now we don't want to spend a fortune but still buy a noteworthy panettone we can pop into one of the many Eurospin store scattered throughout Italy and purchase one or more bearing the signature of Duke Moscati. Under this name, decidedly particular and romantic, it is hidden a well-known brand. Let's talk about nothing less than the Paluani. He writes it Sicilianews24. And, listen, listen, it always produces for Eurospin pandoro, nougats, chocolates and various pralines. And at Easter he delights us with the Dove. In short, it is now clear why panettone that we find in this discount chain is so good.

See also Fear in London, man stabbed in the arm while in line at the British Museum Panettone Eurospin



Subscribe to the newsletter

