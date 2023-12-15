Saturday, December 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Christmas food | Christmas roast of rainbow salmon and two other charming delicacies for the fish table

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Christmas food | Christmas roast of rainbow salmon and two other charming delicacies for the fish table

Christmas roast rainbow salmon, horseradish-citrus whitefish and gingerbread herring are charming on the fish table. Picture: Tuomas Kolehmainen

Fish has become an important part of the Finns' Christmas table alongside ham and boxes. Rainbow trout, whitefish and herring are enchanted by the spices of Christmas.

Fish the popularity of Christmas tables has been growing for several years, according to store statistics. In more and more homes, fish is one of the most important and most anticipated Christmas dishes.

The fish table is now seasoned with warming Christmas spices.

With horseradish and whitefish seasoned with juniper berries and cooked raw in a citrus broth could be called Nordic ceviche. Juniper berries should be crushed in a mortar, so that their resinous taste intensifies. The most burning blade of horseradish is diluted in the marinating broth. If you want more heat, grate fresh horseradish on it just before serving. Whitefish is delicious on its own as an appetizer and is a great treat with island bread.

See also  Summer training | Emma Kimiläinen trains with a 15-kilogram "bag of shit" on her face and then takes a reaction test, the result of which is startling

#Christmas #food #Christmas #roast #rainbow #salmon #charming #delicacies #fish #table

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia and China discuss construction of tunnel giving access to Crimea

Russia and China discuss construction of tunnel giving access to Crimea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result