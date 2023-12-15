Christmas food | Christmas roast of rainbow salmon and two other charming delicacies for the fish table

Fish has become an important part of the Finns' Christmas table alongside ham and boxes. Rainbow trout, whitefish and herring are enchanted by the spices of Christmas.

Fish the popularity of Christmas tables has been growing for several years, according to store statistics. In more and more homes, fish is one of the most important and most anticipated Christmas dishes.

The fish table is now seasoned with warming Christmas spices.

With horseradish and whitefish seasoned with juniper berries and cooked raw in a citrus broth could be called Nordic ceviche. Juniper berries should be crushed in a mortar, so that their resinous taste intensifies. The most burning blade of horseradish is diluted in the marinating broth. If you want more heat, grate fresh horseradish on it just before serving. Whitefish is delicious on its own as an appetizer and is a great treat with island bread.