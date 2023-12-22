Christmas | Exceptional opening hours in shops and Alkoi: See here how the services are open

Alko is closed on Christmas. Most grocery stores have limited opening hours.

Many grocery stores in Finland are open over the Christmas holidays with at least limited opening hours.

Some Prismos and K-Citymarket stores serve around the clock on Christmas holidays.

Most of the K group's grocery stores are open on Christmas, but some individual smaller ones are closed on holidays.

Most of the S group's stores also operate with limited opening hours on Christmas holidays. You should check the opening hours of your store on the websites of the S group and Kesko.

All Lidls are open on Christmas Eve 24.12. until 4 p.m. On Christmas Day 25.12. all Lidl stores are closed. Boxing Day 26.12. stores are generally open during Sunday opening hours.

You will be closed for three days

Alko stores are closed on Sunday 24.12. In addition, Alko is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Alkot will open its doors after Christmas on Wednesday 27.12.

Saturday 23.12. Alkot serves according to normal opening hours.

The post office is closed on Christmas

Posti's service points are closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On the eve, Posti's stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Posti reminds on its website that most of the post offices are located in the premises of its partners. These points serve over Christmas in accordance with the partner companies' own opening hours.

Pharmacies have limited services

Many University Pharmacies are open on the day before for a limited time. Some pharmacies are closed on Christmas Day. Helsinki Töölön University Pharmacy is an exception: the store is open around the clock during the Christmas holidays.

You can bump into a goat on the train

On the railway, Christmas traffic is at its busiest from Thursday to Saturday, says VR in its announcement. No less than 12 additional trains will be in traffic on Saturday. On the trains between Helsinki and Tampere and Helsinki and Kouvola, you can also run into Santa during Christmas.

According to VR, return traffic is focused on Boxing Day, when there are also 12 additional trains in traffic.

According to Matkahuolto, there are some exceptions to the bus schedules during holidays. Therefore, it recommends checking the timetables on its website or app.

Correction December 22, 2023 at 9 a.m.: Removed from the story a picture that showed incorrect opening hours for Alko this year.