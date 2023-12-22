Crescendo ending

Despite the second place in the Constructors' standings missed out by just three points – also thanks to some unfortunate episodes, above all the manhole cover that disintegrated the rear end of Carlos Sainz's SF-23 in Las Vegas – Ferrari can certainly be satisfied with the way in which it concluded the 2023 Formula 1 season. Maranello scored overall in the second half of the year 72 points more than in the first 11 races of the season.

A trend that can be encouraging in view of 2024, but always keeping in mind how Red Bull enters the new championship as the inevitable favorite to win both world titles, Drivers' and Constructors'. Many are convinced that the lack of a significant rule change between 2023 and 2024 is a 'guarantee' for the supremacy of the Milton Keyenes team. Speaking at Ferrari's Christmas party, team principal Frederic Vasseur however, he gave a different reading.

The regulations 'help' Vasseur

According to the French manager, in fact, we should move towards a approaching performance on the track: “One can imagine that with regulatory stability there will be a convergence of performance. It will be more difficult for Red Bull to do what they did this season. However, we must also consider the other effects: when you are dominating, you can change your project very early to focus on the next one. They won 21 of 22 games, but in the end the fight was closer”.

Obviously what worries the rivals, more than 'alone' Red Bull, is the combination formed by the Austrian car and Max Verstappen, almost unbeatable in the last year and a half. “The performance of driver and machine are not separable – concluded Vasseur – it's not simply a question of differences between Perez and Verstappen. Surely, looking at the results, the 2023 season would have been completely different without Max. But Verstappen is part of the game, part of the team and develops the car. You cannot separate the potential of the car from that of the driver”.