Christine, the curvy model talks about the discomfort she felt on board an airplane: “Belts too short. Fat phobia exists

Christine, the 22-year-old curvy model, famous on TikTok for her battles in favor of body positivity, has sparked a real controversy with the publication of her latest video.

The 22-year-old released a short video that got 4 million views, in which she talks about her latest experience on board an airplane. He brings it back I read.

“I wanted to tell you in total honesty what I felt the last time I took a plane,” he wrote in the description of the video, which shows the curvy model on board a plane unable to fasten her seat belt despite being stretched out at most.

The tiktoker wanted to share with her followers the discomfort she felt for that situation. Christine later explained that she asked the flight attendants for a longer belt.

They handed it to her without however providing her with any explanation on how it was used: “I felt all eyes on me”.

“Why not just make them longer? I felt guilty,” Christine confided. To then denounce that “fat phobia exists” and that “it would be enough to make them (the belts, ed) longer.

The comments under the video, however, were very harsh. According to many users of the platform, the fact that the belts have a certain length does not depend on “fat phobia” and that the problem does not exist, given that “they immediately brought you another one”.