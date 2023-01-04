From January 26th of this year Hitman 3 will change fully face, becoming World of Assassination. The maneuver of IO interactive, the developers of the game, consists in a repackaging of the works of the last few years so as to make access to the last 3 games of the Hitman saga much easier.

World of Assassination will replace Hitman 3, 2 and 1 on all stores, e will contain all three campaigns of the trilogy, along with all DLCs and any future expansions. This update it will come true automatically for existing Hitman 3 ownerswhile who owns one of the two games previous will have the opportunity to access maps you already had access toalso via World of Assassination.

In short, IO interactive wants to transform the old Hitman 3 into a platform to continue developing over time. For all new players, the base game should cost around €70 and will include: Hitman 3 + Hitman GOTY Access Pass, and and Hitman 2 Standard Access Pass. To have access to all DLC you will have to purchase the Deluxe packs which will contain: Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and Hitman 2 Expansion Access Pass and will come around €30.

For anyone who wants to buy only Hitman 3 already having the first two games can do it separately in two different ways. Steam will handle the purchase of World of Assassination like that of a Bundle, thus gradually reducing the price based on the products you already have in the library. As for the other platforms, in the game there will be a store that will allow you to buy the different expansions individually.