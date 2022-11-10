Christian Yaipen and Grupo 5 have caused a furor in the music industry with the three massive concerts they offered on the esplanade of the Parque de la Exposición. The northern group surprised its fans by inviting various bands and singers, and also by dedicating one of the songs to the wife of the young performer.

“Engine and reason” was the song with which various images of the wedding of the leader of the orchestra and his beloved Jenifer Henríquez were presented. “I love you my love”, he told her in the middle of the song.

The romantic moment caused many of the Group 5 followers to wonder how his idol’s love story began and what their current relationship is like.

When did Christian Yaipén meet his wife Jenifer Henríquez?

Christian Yaipén and Jenifer Henriquez They met in 2011. In 2016 they got married and since then they have had an extensive and lasting romance.

Although he does not usually give many details of his love life, in a virtual interview, the interpreter decided to briefly talk about his marriage, in which he has two children.

Christian Yaipén and Jenifer Henriquez. Photo: Instagram/@grupo5christian

“With Jennifer, we have been in a relationship for many years. I met her in 2011 and she became my wife. She is doing very well, she is at her job and I am at my job”, he said to Trome.

He also mentioned that his wife always “makes him smile and gives him a good vibe.” Likewise, he assured that just by listening to her on a call she can “brighten his day.”

The stable marriage of Christian Yaipén

Christian Yaipén does not skimp on details when it comes to spoiling his wife Jenifer Henriquez. In their social networks, they usually share romantic moments that they live together as a couple and family.

Last April, the Grupo 5 vocalist dedicated a tender message to his partner on the occasion of his birthday. “Happy birthday, love of my life. May God bless you and may you have many more years of life,” he wrote.

Christian Yaipén receives a unique proposal in concert

The singer of Grupo 5 arouses emotions among his followers. Christian Yaipén received an unexpected proposal from a fan at a recent presentation of the cumbia orchestra.

“Christian, if you get divorced, here I am,” one attendee wrote. The Peruvian interpreter did not hesitate to photograph himself with her and wrote on Instagram: “I want to thank you for your love, that my fans never miss me, I adore you and thank you for being by my side in every concert and in every place.”