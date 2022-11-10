Vanwall Racing has completed two days of testing at Paul Ricard with its Le Mans Hypercar which is aiming for its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2023 season.

After a first session held last week at Mugello, this time the men of the ByKolles team went to France to carry on the work with their next generation prototype.

With Esteban Guerrieri engaged in Bahrain for the penultimate event of the FIA ​​WTCR with Honda Racing, it was the turn of the other driver hired by the Austrian team to devote himself to development, Tom Dillmann, to take the wheel of the vehicle.

Equipped with the new livery that we had already been able to appreciate in Tuscany, the LMH of the English brand put together 1300km over the double day of testing.

Dillmann has covered many laps with long shifts in the cockpit, putting together a lot of data and trying different setup configurations that will now have to be analyzed at home by ByKolles to understand how and where to intervene in view of a homologation which, once carried out, will freeze ‘the car for 5 years as per regulation.