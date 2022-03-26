Christian Eriksen scored a goal for Denmark nine months after the heart attack: video

This Saturday, Christian Eriksen, the ’10’ of Denmark, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a match at the last European Championship, scored two minutes into the second half in a friendly against the Netherlands, on his return to a match with the selection.

Eriksen, back with Denmark

Danish player Christian Eriksen. Photo: Friedeman Vogel. EFE

Eriksen returned to a squad for his country more than nine months after suffering the event that paralyzed the world of football while Denmark faced Finland in Copenhagen. The ’10’ came on after halftime to replace Jesper Lindstrom and received a standing ovation from the Johan Cruyff Arena. Two minutes later, the midfielder received an excellent pass from Skow Olsen’s baseline and finished with a right foot into goalkeeper Mark Flekken’s top corner.who could do nothing to prevent the goal that made it 3-2 on the scoreboard and brought Denmark closer to a draw against the Dutch.

During the warm-up, Eriksen found himself in a hug with Netherlands coach Danny Blind, whose son, Daley Blind, like Eriksen, carries a defibrillator that allows him to continue playing football.

Eriksen returned to play an official match on February 26 as a Brentford player in a Premier League clash against Newcastle, but had not yet had the opportunity to play in his country’s jersey.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand announced hours before the friendly that he intended to give Eriksen a few minutes. “It is a story that transcends football. He is the best Danish footballer of the last ten years and he is also our friend who fell on the pitch. Now he is back and he can do what he likes the most: play football”, the coach told the Dutch network ‘NOS’.

Denmark fell 2-4 with the Netherlands.

SPORTS

with EFE