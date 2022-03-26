Sunday, March 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Christian Eriksen scored a goal for Denmark nine months after the heart attack: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Christian Eriksen scored again with Denmark, 9 months after the heart attack

Eriksen, this Saturday.

The narrator of the game cataloged the score of the Danish ’10’ as “The goal of life”.

This Saturday, Christian Eriksen, the ’10’ of Denmark, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a match at the last European Championship, scored two minutes into the second half in a friendly against the Netherlands, on his return to a match with the selection.

Eriksen, back with Denmark

Christian Eriksen

Danish player Christian Eriksen.

Photo:

Friedeman Vogel. EFE

Eriksen returned to a squad for his country more than nine months after suffering the event that paralyzed the world of football while Denmark faced Finland in Copenhagen. The ’10’ came on after halftime to replace Jesper Lindstrom and received a standing ovation from the Johan Cruyff Arena. Two minutes later, the midfielder received an excellent pass from Skow Olsen’s baseline and finished with a right foot into goalkeeper Mark Flekken’s top corner.who could do nothing to prevent the goal that made it 3-2 on the scoreboard and brought Denmark closer to a draw against the Dutch.

See also  Dinamo fans snub the Bucharest derby: rivals "We buy tickets, we help you ..."

During the warm-up, Eriksen found himself in a hug with Netherlands coach Danny Blind, whose son, Daley Blind, like Eriksen, carries a defibrillator that allows him to continue playing football.

Eriksen returned to play an official match on February 26 as a Brentford player in a Premier League clash against Newcastle, but had not yet had the opportunity to play in his country’s jersey.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand announced hours before the friendly that he intended to give Eriksen a few minutes. “It is a story that transcends football. He is the best Danish footballer of the last ten years and he is also our friend who fell on the pitch. Now he is back and he can do what he likes the most: play football”, the coach told the Dutch network ‘NOS’.

Denmark fell 2-4 with the Netherlands.

SPORTS
with EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Christian #Eriksen #scored #goal #Denmark #months #heart #attack #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

A-1 female: Kuznetsova super, Cuneo beats Perugia in comeback

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.