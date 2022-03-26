Perugia-Cuneo 1-3 (25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 24-26)

–

Another defeat for Perugia, beaten at home in a comeback in four sets by Cuneo, eighth and already qualified for the Scudetto playoffs. The game was uncertain and at times spectacular. Losing this challenge, the Umbrians see their pursuit of salvation become complicated. In the first set Perugia (Thursday at 18 will play the internal recovery with Novara) has lengthened from the beginning, gradually increasing its margin against the Piedmontese, kept afloat by an always incisive Gicquel (7 points in the fraction). In the end, the War was resurrected and then it was Bauer’s turn to ground the final point (25-21). The start of the second set was more balanced (Perugia with Galkovska in place of Diop and Cuneo with Kuznetsova for Jasper and Giovannini for Degradi), with Cuneo who extended and Perugia who returned below, but then it was Kuznetsova who ground I diagonal which closed (23-25). In the third set Cuneo still ahead until 12-16, but then there was the comeback of Bartoccini Fortinfissi, who reached parity at 19-19, and then stretched until 22-21 thanks also to the changes of Luca Cristofani , but still the Piedmontese had a new impetus and went on to win (22-25) with the ace of Kuznetsova herself (MVP and 17 total points) defended beyond the baseline.