Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco They began to look for calm after the great storm that represented the ampay that starred the leader of the Great Orchestra with Mary Moncada and Alexa Samamé. Since the beginning of February, the ex-couple has kept their distance until tonight. The entertainment program 'Magaly TV, la firma' showed the Cumbia member spending the night at the house of the mother of his last child. Is this a reconciliation?

Will Christian Domínguez reconcile with Pamela Franco?

In the edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm' On Monday, February 19, Christian Domínguez was recorded by Magaly Medina's 'magpies' arriving at the apartment of his partner until recently. According to the entertainment program, both would be seeking to have a cordial relationship for the well-being of their daughter.

However, talking about a reconciliation only gives rise to a question without an answer so far, since, initially, Pamela Franco reaffirmed that she would not be willing to forgive Domínguez's infidelity. However, in the last interview she offered nationally on the program 'Mande qué mande', she pointed out that she still loves the singer and that she will seek to heal over time to forgive.

What was Pamela Franco's last statement about infidelity?

In the latest edition of the entrepreneurship program 'Consume Peru', the hosts talked about mental health. There, Pamela Franco referred to infidelities and pointed out that such an episode has made her hit rock bottom and that it is important to go to a professional to guide the healing process.

“You go through different situations where the emotional issue is affected,” Franco said. “I don't know, Pamela, but I'm telling you, separation also in a relationship…”, 'Carloncho' responded. Pamela answered quickly: “Infidelities! They make us fall and hit rock bottom. The important thing is to know that we can get out of it, always with the help of a professional who guides us.”

What happened between Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada?

Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada They were involved in a controversy after being caught together having intimacy in the cumbiambero's truck. Domínguez publicly admitted the mistake and asked Franco for forgiveness. He also announced that he would take psychological therapy and distance himself from the entertainment magazine in which he participated. Mary Moncada, for her part, described her meeting with Domínguez as simply a 'good time' and she stated that she had not sought to start a relationship with him. Subsequently, Moncada traveled to the United States, while Domínguez has not offered any further statements on the matter.