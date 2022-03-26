Christian Dominguez He spoke about the public apologies that were given between his ex-partners, Isabel Acevedo and Karla Tarazona, after they had been sending hints for years, due to the infidelity that occurred when the dancer and the singer began as lovers.

That is why the artist was consulted by La República at the end of his work in “América hoy” about his opinion and clarified: “I love it. I love everything. Everything has already been said and I hope that from now on everything will be better in every aspect”.

On the other hand, Christian Domínguez stated that the notarial letters will be handled with his lawyers and the businesswoman Isabel Acevedo. Therefore, he prefers to keep the information low profile. Finally, he sent a message to the dancer and Karla Tarazona: “As Karla said, may each one do well in her personal life.”

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona criticizes Ethel Pozo and Gisela Valcárcel for fixing infidelity: “They were participants”

Janet Barboza warned Christian Domínguez

On the set of “America Today”, the hosts were talking about making their confidence prevail and, despite not being on the same program, not speaking ill of their peers on other channels. However, there was a character who was very blunt with the idea.

That is why the presenter Janet Barboza made things clear to Christian Domínguez: “I think Christian is no longer a collaborator, he is already a cast […] I’m just saying one thing, whoever messes with one of ‘América Hoy’, messes with everyone, especially me”.

Pamela Franco was upset with Christian Domínguez

The influencer Pamela Franco is not willing to disturb the tranquility of her family for any reason, even if her partner Christian Domínguez is the one who exposes her close environment to said dimes and diretes.

That is why he did not hesitate to be honest and make things clear, for this reason, the leader of the Great International Orchestra asserted: “We have not fought or anything like that. She is uncomfortable and upset because she told me ‘I told you so’. I have to apologize for dirtying her happiness with my past. She told me: ‘There’s our baby, she doesn’t have to drag (her past from her)’. I told her that she was right.”