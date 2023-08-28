Within the framework of the complaint for violence against the Alianza Lima goalkeeper, Ángelo Campos, ‘America Today’ He made a connection with his reporter from the Chacarilla police station, in Surco, and, together with the drivers, they commented on the general situation that the country is experiencing regarding this social problem. Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo They took the floor to ask for more drastic laws for the aggressors and, while this was happening, the leader of Gran Orquesta Internacional, Christian Domínguez, generated outrage with his comment.

What did Christian Domínguez say about violence against women?

“Unfortunately, many times, when the woman goes to make a complaint, they are not taken seriously, they are told ‘You just came here’ or ‘Nothing has happened to you'”, commented Janet Barboza when she was interrupted by Christian Domínguez.

“Remember that sometimes it is also the woman’s fault because she denounces and then withdraws the complaint,” He said at first, and Janet Barboza jumped: “No, no, no, Christian Domínguez, forgive me, but no.” In addition, the reporter, who was linked to the program from the police station where Ángelo Campos is being held, stated: “The woman has nothing to do here.”

At that moment, the cumbiambero asked for time to clarify his statements (but continued to focus on the victims): “Let me finish so that it is well understood. We want it to be reported and taken seriously at all times. If (women) take that step, it is to the end. They cannot change their version and that is why the authorities do not take them seriously.

help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence,contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for freewhich has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support”.

Likewise, theline 100has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays). The population can also present the complaint through thechat 100.

