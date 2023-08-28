Presentation day for Joaquin Correa, who spoke at the press conference as the new Marseille footballer: “I really wanted to come here, I spoke to some compatriots like Ocampos and Balerdi. When I learned that there was the possibility of coming here I was very enthusiastic about the project, the warmth of the people, any footballer likes to play in a stadium like this. I feel good, I’m ready, I did a good preparation with Inter. I can’t wait to play and be able to join my teammates. The goal is to fight to stay at the top, I’m optimistic, it could be a positive year. My role? I like playing on the left, even as a second striker. Now it’s been a while since I’ve played on the left, except for the national team, but I’m sure I’ll be able to show my qualities. I am comfortable in any position“.