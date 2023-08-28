The former Inter striker spoke at the press conference: “Marseille needs no introduction, I wanted to come here”
Presentation day for Joaquin Correa, who spoke at the press conference as the new Marseille footballer: “I really wanted to come here, I spoke to some compatriots like Ocampos and Balerdi. When I learned that there was the possibility of coming here I was very enthusiastic about the project, the warmth of the people, any footballer likes to play in a stadium like this. I feel good, I’m ready, I did a good preparation with Inter. I can’t wait to play and be able to join my teammates. The goal is to fight to stay at the top, I’m optimistic, it could be a positive year. My role? I like playing on the left, even as a second striker. Now it’s been a while since I’ve played on the left, except for the national team, but I’m sure I’ll be able to show my qualities. I am comfortable in any position“.
“I’ve known Ocampos and Balerdi since their days with the national team, they spoke highly of the club to me. Marseille needs no introduction, they are well known for the warmth of their people and for being very important in France and in Europe. Europa League? I think it’s a great prospect for this group, we can aim high, we have the players to be protagonists in such a difficult competition. Being here is a very exciting challenge, I really want to. I’m coming from a season that didn’t go as expected, I just think about giving my best in every game, I want to give my contribution to bring the team to the top“.
