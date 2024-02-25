The singer Christian Dominguez broke down live during his appearance on 'El reventonazo de la Chola', on Saturday, February 24. The cumbiambero was affected by his infidelity scandals in conversation with Chola Chabuca. Along these lines, the interpreter spoke about how he copes with his life after the end of his romance with Pamela Franco and her psychological treatment. Below are all the details.

Why did Christian Domínguez cry in 'El reventonazo de la Chola'?

The cumbiambero Christian Dominguez He could not hold back his tears during the last broadcast of the 'El reventonazo de la Chola' program.

Although the episode was full of humor and music, the atmosphere took a turn when the Chola Chabuca he asked the leader of the Grand International Orchestra How he copes with his life after being supported by being unfaithful to Pamela Franco.

Given this, Christian was visibly affected and expressed how difficult it is to face media pressure and constant criticism for his actions off stage.

“It's not that I feel comfortable, but we have to move forward… The only thing I want is to work, to dedicate myself to my family, to my children, to mine. I don't want to think about anything that isn't focused on that. I wish that time would just pass, I would like to go to sleep and that a couple of years have passed to feel better,” she said at the beginning.

“I have my relapses like everyone, my emotional relapses too. I want you to understand one thing: I can't always be crying, I think they want to see me like this every day, I can'tor”, added the cumbiambero.

Later, Domínguez assured that he would erase those last episodes of infidelity that he committed. “I felt like it was a nightmare, I felt guilt and shame with Pamela (Franco), my family, my children.”

Despite the turbulence in his personal life, the singer tried to stay positive and reminded the public and his followers that he remains committed to his music.

What did Christian Domínguez say about his psychological treatment?

During another moment of the interview, the Chola Chabuca asked Christian Dominguez if he wore a psychological treatment after his recent scandals.

“Of course, of course (I'm still in therapy), since day two that happened. The first thing I did was go to treatment… My psychologist tells me that we must find the problem that I have and that started at some point in my life” , he stated.

“I will continue to be in therapy for a long time, but we still haven't found (the cause). I'm learning a little about everything and she's also doing it with my life, how it started. “She talks to me a lot about how I haven't lived through my stages and about the distance from my father because of my work,” he added.

Did Christian Domínguez return the 2023 Faithful Award?

Christian Dominguez He was also encouraged to return the award given to him by the program 'El reventonazo de la Chola', called the 2023 Faithful Award. “I can't accept it. I do not deserve it”, said the artist.

