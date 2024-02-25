Valsecchi-Sky, it's goodbye

He was now a regular presence for Italian Formula 1 fans, but from this year Davide Valsecchi he will no longer be part of the engine team Sky Sports. The former driver himself announced it on his social channels.

Valsecchi's words

A character with always clear opinions, Valsecchi did not explain the reasons behind his separation from Sky. The impression is that the decision was made by the network, from what can be perceived from the words and above all from Valsecchi's tone: “Some of you probably already know this. I will no longer be working for Sky for F1 from this season. Sin!“, he said in a bitter tone. “However, I will work in some races with the English F1 TV team“.

The case of 2023

Among fans, Valsecchi's farewell was linked to what happened a year ago at the Spanish Grand Prix. Together with my colleague Matteo Bobbi, Valsecchi was the protagonist of an avoidable exchange of jokes about the shape of a girl behind him. All live on television, which forced the broadcaster to suspend both for a race weekend.

The Sky engine team

With farewell to Valsecchi, Sky Sports F1 loses a reference figure of motor weekends. If Federica Masolin's definitive move to the football programs were confirmed, the motorsport team would need at least two permanent additions. One would be Davide Camicioli, who has already worked on MotoGP and F1, the other could be Ivan Capelli. To find out, we will have to wait for the presentation of the new motorsport season, scheduled for tomorrow in Vignate, in the province of Milan.