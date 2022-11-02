They celebrate another anniversary! The morning of November 1, Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco fulfilled 3 years of relationship, and they put an end to the commented “curse” that is linked to the singer, since he had not managed to overcome this period of time in the past. For this reason, the production of “America Today” prepared many surprises for the couple and asked them to tell details about their romance.

Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco celebrate 3 years together. Photo: Capture/America TV

The tender words of Christian Domínguez for Pamela

Christian Dominguez He could not help but be moved when he recalled the unconditional support that Pamela Franco has given him from the first day he began his public relationship.

“I will always thank him because he was in that difficult moment that I could go through, he never left, he was there and for me that was the best demonstration of love because he did not have to be with me at that time,” he said.

He also assured that, after all this time, he is more than sure that he wants to spend the rest of his days next to the cumbiambera and is happy for the family they have.

“He always gave me his support, he never said no to me and for me those two years have been crucial. That’s why I know that she is the person I want to stay with. You gave me a home, which is the most complicated Thank you for that,” he added.

Christian Domínguez gets a tattoo for Pamela Franco

The third anniversary of Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco caused a stir within the entire local show business. In the middle of the magazine “America today”, the hosts invited a tattoo artist to the scene so that the cumbiambero could make a live design as proof of his love for the singer.