Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Gerard Piqué and a hair-raising drama: cemetery, tombs and human remains

November 2, 2022
Gerard Pique

Gerard PiquÃ© plays as a defender for FC Barcelona.

New problems for the Barcelona footballer.

Gerard Piqué He continues to be the center of attention of the world press, not only because of his performance in Barcelona and his mediatic separation from the Colombian Shakiranow there is more.

The footballer, who has different businesses and projects underway, received bad news with one of them.

Graves in your future hotel

This is the construction of a five-star hotel, located on the Costa del Sol, in Malaga, southern Andalusia, whose work was paralyzed by a surprising discovery.

And it is that during the preparation of the land for the construction, more than 250 tombs, with human remains, belonging to an old Muslim cemetery.

This was reported by the director of the archaeological recovery work, Daniel Núñez Vílchez: “Until now we have discovered and documented more than 200 tombs, almost all of them from the last Nasrid period”.

Photo:

Alexander Garcia. Eph

After the discovery, they had to send all the documentation and information available to the Ministry of Culture.

The work is put on hold until the space is completely clean. However, it was determined that the soccer player will be able to start construction from January, when the land is completely clean.

“The tombs are empty, possibly never used, and do not have enough value to be preserved,” the authorities said.

However, the Spanish press reports that after evaluating the budget, the player’s family decided to lower the category of the hotel to four stars, since they lost a lot of money with the excavations.

SPORTS

more sports news

