Chris Soifer has already hosted a program before and, although the format is different, the production of Live TV has opted for her as the presenter of Mister Peru in this new season. The followers of the former reality girl look forward to seeing her.

The model is in constant communication with her fans and, through her Instagram account, Michelle Soifer’s younger sister published this news with a memorable photo accompanied by the caption “Loving every moment”, and tagged the program’s account.

Chris Soifer is happy to be the host of Mister Peru. Photo: Instagram.

In the same way, the official account of Mister Peru made a publication praising its new drivers. “Each season we strive to offer them the best proposal. We present our Mister Peru Challenge hosts: Juan Manuel Herbert, Mister Peru 2018, and the beautiful TV host Chris Soifer. Talent and chemistry on stage. From this Friday the 11th at 10 p.m. on @vivatvperu ”, was the description that accompanied a reel of photographs of the aforementioned presenters.

Mister Peru announces who will be the new hosts of the program. Photo: Instagram.

The model’s partner will be Juan Manuel Herbert and, together with Chris Soifer, he will give emotion to each episode, encouraging the participants who promise to give their best. The long-awaited program will be broadcast on Viva TV starting tomorrow, Friday, February 11.

Chris Soifer’s debut as a host

The former reality girl was launched as a television host at the end of December 2021. The program that received her was Musical Zone, along with Rosa Leyva and Alison Figueroa. In addition, she commented that Michelle and her family were happy for her to venture into this field.

The model was very excited about this new stage in her life. “I am happy to join the Zona Musical family, it is a new challenge for me, and I do not intend to disappoint them. I just met Rosa and Alison and I’m sure that this 2022 is coming strong, “said Chris.