Against the backdrop of forecasts of heavy rainfall and natural disasters, power engineers switched to high alert until the end of winter. The Ministry of Energy announced the possible risks of “disturbance in the power supply of consumers in the Northwestern, Southern, North Caucasian and Far Eastern federal districts due to the predicted worsening weather conditions.” This is recorded in the minutes of the meeting with the deputy head of the department, Yevgeny Grabchak, which took place on January 31. Izvestia has the document.

Until the end of winter, Russia will have to face heavy rainfall that could damage the power grid, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, told Izvestia. He noted that mixed precipitation is expected in the central part of the country, snowfalls in the north, and showers and avalanches in the mountains in the south. Moreover, such weather phenomena will be especially pronounced from the middle of next week, and they can continue even in March.

The Ministry of Energy regularly holds meetings with companies and discusses the operation of the energy system, as well as the possible risks of power outages.

In Rosseti, Izvestia was told that they were monitoring the situation throughout the service area, including in the regions indicated by the Ministry of Energy. High alert regimes have been introduced in the Kuban and the Saratov region. The situation in Dagestan, where dangerous weather events are observed, is also under control, the company said.

In all regions of its presence, the company has worked out action plans in case of possible technological disruptions, trained personnel, vehicles and special equipment, created emergency supplies, and established a scheme for exchanging information with the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia and regional dispatching departments. The special regime also means the implementation of additional measures: mobile teams have been put on high alert for departure, control of the operation of power facilities has been increased, the company added.

