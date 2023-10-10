When Marvel executives were looking for the right actor to play Captain America, there was one name that resonated as perfect: Chris Evans.. The only problem was that the actor was not interested in starring in the film that would lead to the saga of The Avengers for a particular reason. Luckily for the studio and fans, Robert Downey Jr. convinced him.

At that time, Evans had already starred in the two films of The Fantastic Four, where he gives life to Human Torch. “My two oldest children and I had seen The Fantastic Four about 50 or 60 times. We went around and around and back to Chris“said casting director Sarah Halley Finn in the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studiosby Dave Gonzales and Joanna Robinson.

Chris Evans played Human Torch in “Fantastic Four.”

For the executives in charge of pre-production Captain America the First Avenger, Chris Evans was perfect to give life to Steve Rogers. Not only did they consider him to be charismatic and likable, but they also believed that his quality as a person was ideal for the role. “Beyond the obvious qualities, I think there were others that were a little more difficult to discern: his humility, the feeling that he had a moral compass, which was very relatable. He had this vulnerability as well as strength, so we could take him from skinny Steve to Captain America,” Finn said.

Although the famous had already rejected Marvel once, Kevin Feige, president of the comic book publisher, recalled that they organized a meeting to show him the art of the film and They offered him a contract to star in nine films as Captain America, without even auditioning. “He took a weekend to decide,” Feige said. “That weekend was tough.”

For the actor this offer was a great temptation; however, rejected Marvel again. The particular reason is that he was not interested in the plot. “What I was most worried about was making sh*t movies”said the actor. “I don’t want to make shitty movies and be contractually obligated to make shitty movies,” reflected Chris Evans in the aforementioned book.

Robert Downey Jr. convinced Chis Evans to give life to Captain America



Chris I was afraid of ending up trapped in a piece of paper. “I like my privacy. The nice thing about movies is that there’s a lot of freedom built in: you make a movie and then you have free time. If one of them is successful and changes your life, you have a chance to… escape. If you like. Take some time, reevaluate and regroup,” the actor considered. But Yeah Captain America It was a success, he couldn’t rest and that was what scared him..

As in the first films of the Marvel Universe, it was Robert Downey Jr. who saved the day. The actor of Hombre de Hierro, spoke with Evans and convinced him to participate in the saga, telling him that this would open up opportunities for him. For its part, Marvel Studios launched a new proposal for only six films, divided into a Captain America trilogy and three Avengers films.

Some time later, Chris Evans would admit that while filming the first film he thought: “This is all. I just signed my death warrant; my life is over. I can’t believe I did this. “This is not the career I wanted.” However, after seeing the result and the public’s reception, he relaxed. “Maybe what you fear most is actually what you should do,” the actor concluded..