Update 3.619.349.0, available from today, 10 October 2023, therefore introduces numerous new features in Forza Horizon 5. Among these, we find a new shot with the Drift Camera, which allows you to see the car from behind with a more dynamic view, a new starter car for Eliminator mode featuring the 2010 Nissan Tsuru, 15 themed events from EventLab, 13 unlockable achievements, 2 themed badges Dia De Muertos and various cosmetic elements.

Given the Mexican setting, Forza Horizon 5 he certainly couldn’t help but celebrate in his own way Dia De Muertos a religious and folkloristic holiday that is part of the best-known traditions of the country in question: this year too, the Playground Games game gets a specific update that brings new cars, new events and many other news to the game on this occasion.

New cars and more

Forza Horizon 5: The Super Speed ​​Car Pack

In addition to these items, there are some limited-time rewards that can be earned from October 12th to November 9th, including decorations, drone shows and collectibles.

The cars unlockable through the Festival playlist They are the following:

2010 Nissan Tsuru

2023 Meyers Manx 2.0

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

1951 Porsche 356SL

With the update also comes the Super Speed ​​Car Packnot included with the previous Car Pass and containing:

2019 Elemental RP1

2020 KTM X-Bow GT2

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

2022 Volkswagen Golf R

In addition to the new content, the update also brings with it several bug fixes and improvements various, as reported in the official patch notes, which can be consulted at this address.

In the meantime, today is the day of the official launch of Forza Motorsport, obviously available in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue.