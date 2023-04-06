Chris Chiozza is officially a UCAM player and that means that the offices don’t have too much faith that Travis Trice will be able to give the level of play he is capable of in more regular doses.

Basically, because both Chiozza and Trice play in the point guard position and have a non-EU passport, which will mean that Sito Alonso will have to rule out Americans in every Endesa League game, although it is still uncertain if Chiozza will arrive on time to debut this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on the Obradoiro track.

James Anderson also enters this equation, but the forward is considered essential and the change of cards is evident between Chiozza and Trice. And UCAM has not signed a player so that he does not enter the calls when, in the best of cases, he will play only ten games in the Endesa League and four in the Champions League.

But Trice will continue to be a UCAM player. His court is not contemplated. Alejandro Gómez and Sito Alonso know that Anderson could need a rest at some point and, after all, Trice continues to be the most decisive one-on-one and in scoring, although the level he is showing this season is far from than expected by the coaching staff of the Murcian team.

But it seems that in the domestic competition he will be seen little. Chiozza arrives after many weeks looking for a defensive profile like his and, in addition, he can be a reliable support in scoring. In the Long Island Nets, the G-League team where he comes from, he has averaged 12.2 points per game with good percentages of 45.2% in field goals and 43.8% in triples, in addition to going as far as the 8.2 assists. Trice, for his part, does not reach 40% in either of the two competitions.

Chiozza solves Alejandro Gómez’s main concern, that of bringing a ‘small’ with good legs to defend one on one. Intense and fast, constant activity is the characteristic of Chiozza that Gómez likes the most to put at the service of Sito.

But with him the template is not necessarily closed. A power forward could still arrive to put himself under the orders of Sito Alonso. He is the other player that the university administration has looked for, but without finding one that fits as far as he can pay and that has the profile of a player who is over two meters and can shoot and play face to face.

The agencies continue to offer power forwards to Alejandro Gómez, but all of them, either with an identical profile to Radovic, or from similar positions. A possibility of reinforcement that is still open and that would mean the departure of a player who is not measuring up, such as Ryan Luther, who is currently being kept in the university team by the shortage in the transfer market.