It was in 2022 when the footballer Yeferson Soteldo signed with the Tigers team from Toronto. The short player immediately gave glimpses of his good football and took advantage of his speed to attract attention, however, the off-pitch problems ended up exhausting the patience of the feline managers who sent him on loan with Santos from Brazil.
Now, the good news has reached the feline team, and it is that the Venezuelan will be back at the end of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, although the manager Mauricio Culebro He already put some conditions for the 25-year-old footballer.
Among the requests of the manager about Soteldo is that there will be no more parties. During the time that the player was in Mexico, he was characterized by his taste for night outings and this caused him to cause conflicts. It is for this reason that they do not want to repeat the same thing and that will be the main condition for his return to take place. , since the first time, he will be immediately discharged from the institution of the ‘U’.
With this news of the possible return of Yeferson Soteldo to the northern team, it is thought that the sacrificed will be the Colombian Luis Quinones. The coffee soccer player is about to finish his contract and there have been no talks about his possible renewal. Likewise, he is an element that was put out of Tigres since before the tournament began, although he was given an opportunity again, which he has not been able to take full advantage of.
Yeferson Soteldo He played a total of 19 games with Tigres, where he scored 1 goal and 2 assists. According to the portal transfer markthis leg market value is 7 million dollars.
