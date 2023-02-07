Roberto Palacios and his wife Karla Quintana were seen together and enjoying themselves in one of Josimar’s properties, 2 weeks after the ampay that the former soccer player starred in hours before getting married.

Slate and new account? ‘Chorri’ Palacios He was seen with his wife at a meeting at the beach house of salsa singer Josimar. The couple was most happy in the property, after the ampay that became a media scandal. As you remember, the former soccer player of the Peruvian team was captured with a woman hours before renewing his vows for the third time with Karla Quintana. The person seen with the athlete, Maribel Mezagave details of the meeting on “Magaly TV, the firm”.

On this occasion, Magaly Medina She was outraged by the images of the last weekend and said: “I would die of shame to go meet with friends after my husband had been supported by a chick in his car,” said the ATV driver.

Chorri Palacios and Karla Quintana together the day the ampay was issued. Photo: composition LR/Roberto Palacios/Instagram/ATV See also Rafael Fernández: What properties does Karla Tarazona's ex-partner actually have?

What were ‘Chorri’ Palacios doing with his wife at Josimar’s house?

According to the report from the Magaly program, on Monday, February 6, the former Peruvian midfielder went with a group of friends to sunbathe on the terrace of one of Josimar’s houses. There, they played carnivals and the attendees shared the meeting on social networks.

Given this, the presenter expressed her opinion. “Why do they say that I break marriages? In the case of ‘Chorri’, he has become more united with his wife. He goes with her to all the parties and commitments. That is not an example to follow. It is not right,” he said. the popular ‘Magpie’.

What happened to ‘Chorri’ in the last ampay?

It is the third time that Roberto Palacios stars in an ampay. The last one, from January 2023, had statements from the outgoing, who was in the ex-soccer player’s car.

“Well, he says to me: ‘Shall we go back?’ Let’s go back, then, and we were talking in the back, the rest you know (…) There were kisses, there were also hugs. I leave the rest to the imagination, “he added. The former selected player, after listening to the statements, sent a statement announcing legal actions.