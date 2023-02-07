When professional football, as it is often illustrated, is a shark tank, then Torsten Lieberknecht created a small shelter in it for himself and his Darmstadt team. In which he can switch and rule. In which he gives explanations to the players and fans, without leaving any doubt as to his authority as a guide. In which he can quite naturally be the alpha animal and sympathetic at the same time. In which, depending on the occasion, he can alternate between youthful enthusiasm and the composure of an old driver in the business.

The trainer Lieberknecht not only initiated the long-lasting high at SV Darmstadt 98, but also knows how to moderate intelligently and authentically. There are good conditions for that in the club’s rather peaceful southern Hessian environment. And for which the enormously high reputation that the declared football romantic and people-catcher from Böllenfalltor enjoys among the supporters is an extra help. Since Lieberknecht’s arrival at SVD a year and a half ago, the team has won 30 of 53 second division games and remained unbeaten in 42.

“A game that electrifies”

There are currently 20 competitive games in a row that the league leaders have not lost. This includes two cup successes, which led the Darmstadt team to the long-awaited round of 16 derby at Frankfurt Eintracht this Tuesday evening (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup, on ARD and on Sky). “A game that electrifies,” says Lieberknecht. And one in which “we want to deliver a game that does justice to a derby”.

The fact that his pros act in a compact and strong manner is not only shown on the big stage, like in the previous cup round when they defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach, but also consistently and productively in day-to-day business – like recently in the 4-0 away win in Sandhausen.







“Let it heat you up”

What distinguishes Lieberknecht’s “Lilien” 2022/23 more than before is that as a collective they radiate a stability and naturalness that – despite ongoing personnel problems – makes them hardly susceptible to disruption. They rarely achieve glamorous, high-scoring victories like in the previous season, but pull the games their way with persistent, well-coordinated work.

In short: The SVD professionals, hardly anyone of whom can look back on glorious years elsewhere, know what they can do and stick to it to the letter. “We need a certain security on the pitch. Nevertheless, we love football and play for it,” said Lieberknecht, looking at the cup highlight against the big neighbors who belong to the Champions League. “That’s why I say to the guys: Let yourself be driven and heated up by the atmosphere. We want to develop fun in this game.”

The 49-year-old Lieberknecht, whose coaching career suffered a major dent after his dismissal in Duisburg on a third division relegation zone before his engagement in Darmstadt, has plenty of experience in the fight for promotion, from ten years at Eintracht Braunschweig. Lieberknecht had led the traditional Lower Saxony club from the third to the first league, but on his last day at work under dramatic circumstances delivered it back to the third league.







Whatever the Palatinate has done so far in southern Hesse, almost everything has worked. Whether it was the idea last season to entrust the attack to the two tall but largely unknown Luca Pfeiffer and Philipp Tietz – together they scored 32 goals. Or to push the veritable whirlwind and football anarcho Braydon Manu into the top storm this season out of personal need – it works. In addition, Lieberknecht, who with his manner, his Palatinate idiom and his pen and paper on the training ground sometimes looks more like a classic motivator from the old football school, taught his team effective tactical variability.

Combined with the sense of community that the players praise, the door to the Bundesliga is wide open for Darmstadt 98 and their newly built stadium. Especially since they don’t compete with Werder, Schalke and HSV for the promotion ranks like last season, but only have to keep pursuers like Heidenheim and Kaiserslautern at a distance alongside Hamburg. Especially since the two opening wins in 2023 (6:0 goals) kept the lead in fourth place with seven points. The prerequisites for a possible era in the Darmstadt biotope have long been in place.