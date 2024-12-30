Rinus Michels was the coach of Barcelona in 1973 when the borders were finally opened to foreigners. The Dutch coach, little given to incorporating South American footballers, traveled personally to Peru, accompanied by Josep Maria Minguella, to study possible signings. In fact, the first option was Teófilo Cubillas, but they also saw Sotil in action, and Michels thought, correctly, that Cholo’s playing style and build (around 1.70 meters, strong legs, a difficult guy to take down) ) would adapt better to the toughness of the defenses of the Spanish League.

