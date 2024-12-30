The Vox councilor denounced for “inciting hatred” claims to be “the least racist person in Guadalajara”

The Councilor for Social Affairs in the Guadalajara City Council and member of Vox, Eva Henche, has flatly denied the accusations of “racism” publicly leveled against her by the PSOE and Aike for demonstrations held in a plenary session regarding illegal migration. In fact, he has assured that he is “probably” the least racist person in the capital, alluding to the fact that, in addition, his partner is Moroccan.

The councilor has appeared alongside several members of the far-right party in Guadalajara, and has assured that she feels “phenomenal” and has insisted that “immigration cannot be illegal and uncontrolled.”

“It hasn’t affected me at all, but it makes me feel bad to be called something I’m not, because my partner is Moroccan and I, surely, am the least racist person in Guadalajara,” he explained when asked by journalists.

Henche has lamented the “weak and sterile work” of the opposition in the Guadalajara City Council (PSOE and Aike) for focusing “on disqualifying those of us who govern this city, creating hoaxes and moving in the mud”, and has invited society from Guadalajara to see the full video of what she said in her plenary session regarding violence against women and not just the part to which her opponents allude.

“It is a shame and a shame that in the context of this motion -25N- two women make a direct attack on me with sterile arguments,” she stressed, after insisting that those who know her know that she is an “open, hardworking” person. and that has always acted to help people, especially the most vulnerable, wherever they come from.”

In this sense, the councilor responsible for Social Affairs has reiterated her public denunciation of the “failure” of the policies implemented by the central government against gender violence, recognizing the evidence that “the left is not interested in addressing or listening.” her speech and prefer to “attack her personally” instead of reflecting on her government action.

In any case, he has expressed his intention to continue his work as he has done until now and defend “that immigration cannot be illegal and uncontrolled” because this also “creates inequality” with those who arrive legally and settle. They subject the country’s political security to carve out a good future.

He has referred again to the statement he read at the last plenary session of the Association of Hope, dedicated to the well-being of immigrants, defending its work in carrying out the responsibility of the migrant social and community centers attached to the City Council, and the “absence ” of discriminatory behavior or politicization, nor any indication “of racism or political favoritism or ideological bias,” they point out in the statement that Henche read this Monday, as he also did in the last plenary session.

A report in which this association is surprised by the criticism directed at the councilor.

From Vox they defend that the councilor said things that are “totally real”

For his part, the president of Vox in Guadalajara, Iván Sánchez, as well as those responsible for training at the provincial and local level, showed this Monday their public support for the councilor after being accused of racism by the PSOE and Aike groups in the City Council of the capital, for saying things that “are totally real”, although “mathematics feels a little bad for the progressives”.

“There is no reason to want to denounce comrade Eva Henche, saying that her words are racist when what she is doing is expressing reality,” Sánchez remarked, referring again to the fact that the arrival of “illegals in an uncontrolled manner” is leading to Spain being an increasingly “insecure” country.

“In the past, even the doors of houses were left open and nothing happened; Now, you even have to be careful that they don’t occupy it,” he added.

For Sánchez, Eva Henche’s statements have not been well contextualized, inviting people to see them in their entirety and see if at any time the councilor has alluded to something that involves racism.

It is clear that what the Ministry of the Interior wants by denying the data of “massive and uncontrolled immigration” is to “continue living off its beach bars.”

They have no intention of going to the police or to judicial proceedings for this accusation because they consider that “justice already has enough social burden to put more work into it.” “The judges will be the ones who assess whether this complaint makes any sense or none,” he stated.

From the formation led at the national level by Santiago Abascal, in an appearance before journalists, its provincial president has insisted that “they will never be silenced” even if “they try to tarnish their name” and that they will continue to be there to put on the table that “the law on gender violence does not work” and that the policies carried out by this Government “unfortunately” generate more and more victims and, in addition, leave out 50% of the population, generating inequality between men and women.

Furthermore, according to the provincial president of Vox, in different places in the province, including Guadalajara capital and Azuqueca, there are areas through which “you practically cannot even travel because they are not safe”, which he has attributed to the arrival of migrants. illegal “massively”, something that is being “promoted” by both the PSOE and the PP.

They report to the National Police the statements of a Vox councilor in Guadalajara for “inciting hatred”

In this sense, Vox has once again stated that since its formation “they will always be” against the distribution of immigrants “illegally and massively” throughout the territory, and has recalled that regional governments have already been broken for this reason. .