Due to the Christmas holidays, crash mandros visited the home of susy diaz and Flor Polo to find out how they celebrate this symbolic day for Peruvians. The driver of “You are in all” entered the former congresswoman’s house and talked about different topics, including her achievements throughout her television career and her beliefs for the New Year. Finally, he showed him all the decorations, not knowing what the journalist would cause next.

Susy Díaz wanted to show the lighting inside her home and, unable to connect the plugs for the Christmas tree, the businesswoman asked Choca Mandros to help her. Seconds later the power went out, since the driver caused a lighting accident: “I have burned the leads. I have caused a short circuit. Nobody, just me.”