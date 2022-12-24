“It was hard”. Selvaggia Lucarelli, with a post on Instagram, archives the season of Dancing with the Stars with a final verdict that has fueled social controversy. Victory went to Luisella Costamagna and Pasquale La Rocca, a couple revived after the journalist withdrew due to an ankle injury in the sixth episode. In second place the model and actor Alessandro Egger and the dancer Tove Villfor.

“I thank all the people who are writing to me after last night’s episode of Ballando. It was tough (yes, growing the potato fields is even harder) for many different reasons, but I didn’t give up and in the end many you understand. Thank you. And Merry Christmas!”, writes Lucarelli after the particularly difficult episode, in which the audience booed us during the voting of the couple Alex Di Giorgio and Moreno Porcu. Milly Carlucci’s smiles were of no avail, the frost set in the studio and she blurted out: “Tell me what I have to say”.