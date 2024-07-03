This Saturday, July 6th, Chivas debuts in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXreceiving in the Akron Stadium to the Tolucafor Matchday 1. Precisely both teams faced each other in the Playoffs of the Clausura 2024, with the red and white team winning in the quarterfinals by the minimum difference obtained by Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman in the first leg.
For its preseason, Guadalajara played the Cup for Peacewhere they tied 3-3 with Blue Crossbut won on penalties, later, in the final against Pachuca was beaten 3-0. To the dismay of the fans, the team also lost to Black Lions by 2-4 and finally, beat 7-1 Celaya with doublet of Pocho Guzman.
On the other hand, the Red Devils began their preseason with a defeat against Mazatlan by the minimum, then was beaten 4-1 by the Pueblaalthough they were finally able to get a victory by winning by a landslide of 4-0 Morelia. Finally, he won 2-0 Atlantean.
When? Saturday, July 6
Where? Zapopan, Jalisco
Stadium: Akron
Schedule: 19:00 hours
Channel: to be confirmed
Streaming: to be confirmed
Contrary to what many expected, Rebaño did not sign reinforcements that would impress its fans, who once again feel betrayed by the lack of effort from its board, who only saw how the players they had in mind left for another team.
This week, the Guadalajara team added the Mexican-American midfielder to its ranks Fidel Barajascoming from the Real Salt Lake of the MLSapart from adding another from the North American championship, Daniel Aguirre of the Los Angeles Galaxyas well as Omar Govea of Striped. For the under-21 categories, they signed: Bruce El-Mesmari and Mauricio Reyesfrom the America.
As for casualties, goodbye was said to Alan Torres, Ronaldo Cisneros, Jose Juan Macias and Miguel Jimenezwhile they returned from their loan Luis Olivas and Sergio Flores.
After the failure of Mexico in the America Cup, Roberto Alvarado, Chiquete Orozco and Raul Rangel reported this week to get ready prior to Matchday 1.
Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo, Jose Castillo
Midfielders: Erick Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran, Roberto Alvarado
Forwards: Pavel Perez, ‘Cone’ Brizuela, Ricardo Marin
Knowing that they are in tremendous debt to their fans for not winning the league in more than ten years, the Choricero team is arming itself to the teeth to be able to be a protagonist.
The Red Devils added the Portuguese to the attack Paulinho Dias of the Sporting Lisbonwhile on the left side they acquired Jesus Gallardo from StripedAt the same time they signed the American Frankie Amaya of the New York Red Bulls and the Brazilian defender Luan Garcia of the Palmeiraswaiting to know if the Uruguayan will be available or not Leo Fernandezwho finished his loan with the Penarol.
As for casualties, he let go of the left back Jorge Rodriguezto Mauricio Isaisthe Argentinian Thomas Belmontethe Chilean Valber Huerta, Juan Gamboa and Adrian Moraapart from Paraguayan Juan Escobar will not be able to see action for three months due to heart problems.
Finally, the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo is disputing the America Cup and unfortunately, he was injured in the last day of the Group Stage, suffering a head injury, however, his team advanced to the quarter-finals and looks like a candidate to win the title.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Andres Pereira, Luan Garcia, Jesus Gallardo, Carlos Orrantia
Midfielders: Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, Alexis Vega
Forwards: Juanpi Dominguez, Jean Meneses, Paulinho Dias
The preseason for both clubs was not very promising, however, it could be a tough match with flaws as it is the first matchday, with several players adapting to the ideas of their coach, which could end in a draw.
Prediction: Chivas 1-1 Toluca
