🔴⚪️ Guadalajara is back this Saturday! 🐐 Together, once again, on this path 👊 🎟️👉 https://t.co/NVD2AMZtAw pic.twitter.com/yVxhM8HJEF — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 3, 2024

On the other hand, the Red Devils began their preseason with a defeat against Mazatlan by the minimum, then was beaten 4-1 by the Pueblaalthough they were finally able to get a victory by winning by a landslide of 4-0 Morelia. Finally, he won 2-0 Atlantean.

🗓👹| Save the dates, Devils! 👇🏻 July has arrived and this will be our activity of the month. Next Saturday we debut in front of @Chivas!#All together | @RoshfransMX pic.twitter.com/ipW9V3cItV — Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) July 2, 2024

This week, the Guadalajara team added the Mexican-American midfielder to its ranks Fidel Barajascoming from the Real Salt Lake of the MLSapart from adding another from the North American championship, Daniel Aguirre of the Los Angeles Galaxyas well as Omar Govea of Striped. For the under-21 categories, they signed: Bruce El-Mesmari and Mauricio Reyesfrom the America.

As for casualties, goodbye was said to Alan Torres, Ronaldo Cisneros, Jose Juan Macias and Miguel Jimenezwhile they returned from their loan Luis Olivas and Sergio Flores.

After the failure of Mexico in the America Cup, Roberto Alvarado, Chiquete Orozco and Raul Rangel reported this week to get ready prior to Matchday 1.

🔥When you work hard, dreams come true👏😎 🔴⚪️ ¡@fideljr_barajas is now part of Guadalajara! 🐐 ℹ️ Here is all the information about the new Rojiblanco 👉 https://t.co/CIbpX8rFFj pic.twitter.com/GlNvUIodXa — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 2, 2024

This week we debut in the League! 👊 This is what our work schedule will look like ⬇️https://t.co/TCFMVTjHxU — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 1, 2024

The Red Devils added the Portuguese to the attack Paulinho Dias of the Sporting Lisbonwhile on the left side they acquired Jesus Gallardo from StripedAt the same time they signed the American Frankie Amaya of the New York Red Bulls and the Brazilian defender Luan Garcia of the Palmeiraswaiting to know if the Uruguayan will be available or not Leo Fernandezwho finished his loan with the Penarol.

As for casualties, he let go of the left back Jorge Rodriguezto Mauricio Isaisthe Argentinian Thomas Belmontethe Chilean Valber Huerta, Juan Gamboa and Adrian Moraapart from Paraguayan Juan Escobar will not be able to see action for three months due to heart problems.

Finally, the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo is disputing the America Cup and unfortunately, he was injured in the last day of the Group Stage, suffering a head injury, however, his team advanced to the quarter-finals and looks like a candidate to win the title.

🗞️👹 |Wants to make history Our Portuguese forward Joao Paulo Dias “Paulinho” said that the greatness of Toluca FC and the project that seeks to add titles to the institution convinced him to come to Mexico. Here are the details:https://t.co/Gb0fr6xPiu#All together pic.twitter.com/7e9b6ta28R — Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) July 1, 2024

Prediction: Chivas 1-1 Toluca