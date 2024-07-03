When the track meets the road, what can be born is something surprising. That’s a bit like what Aston Martin tried to do with the new DBX707 AMR24special version of the SUV of the British brand defined by the company itself “celebration of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team and its commitment to the pinnacle of motorsport.” A Racing-inspired SUV in short, what a legacy the identity of not only the Formula One single-seater but also of the competition’s official Medical Car.

The new Aston Martin DBX AMR24

Specifically, Aston Martin has opted for a selection of colors and finishes unique to bring a DBX707 to life “that combines the exhilarating world of F1 with the most dynamic and powerful luxury SUV in the world.” In particular, you can choose between Podium Green, Onyx Black or Neutron White paintwork, complemented by Aston Martin Racing Green or AMR Lime brake calipers and combined with 23″ Fortis wheels in matt or gloss black, as well as an exclusive AMR24 engine plate. Additionally, Lime Green or Trophy Silver elements are also available that can be applied to the high-gloss black or carbon surfaces.

Interior and exterior

The interior of the new Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 is characterised by Inspire Sport trim and are available in two colour variants: a single-colour Onyx Black with Lime stitching and trim, or alternatively a two-colour Onyx Black/Eifel Green with contrasting Lime stitching. The customisation can be further emphasised thanks to extensive carbon fibre and dark chrome details or with a titanium mesh completed with satin chrome, while the Aston Martin logo is also applied in foil on the dashboard and AMR24 is engraved on the doors. Finally, there is a new audio system developed with Bowers & Wilkins and a unique hand-stitched strap attached to the wireless charging station.

Top performance

What has not changed compared to the original DBX is the performance, guaranteed by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a total power output of 707 HP and a maximum torque of 900 Nm, offered in combination with a “wet clutch” automatic transmission 9-speed transmission and a sophisticated all-wheel drive system capable of sending up to 100% of the torque to the rear axle on demand. To give you an idea, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.1 seconds.

Orders already open

Aston Martin has announced that the new DBX707 AMR24 Edition can be ordered immediately. “With a technically advanced interior that matches its class-leading performance, the DBX707 AMR24 Edition is an ultra-luxury SUV that stands out for its the incredible presence on the road – explained Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of Aston Martin – Aston Martin competes at the pinnacle of global motorsport, which is a key pillar of our brand and product strategy for our road cars too. It is a real pleasure to offer this special edition to celebrate the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team.”