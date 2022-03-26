The Chivas team continues to go through moments with chiaroscuro so far in the tournament. So far, the rojiblancos have 13 points and are in tenth place in the general table.
Likewise, there are some footballers who end their contract in 2022, some have already started negotiations for renewal, although others still have no agreement. Here we present what elements it is.
Chivas’ starting goalkeeper, Miguel Jimenez, ends contract with the team in June. He is one of the elements that is about to end the contract, and so far, there are no approaches with the club’s managers.
The experienced winger Jesus Sanchez His contract with Chivas ends in June.
The Mexican defender has lost ownership and so far in the Clausura he has only played 3 games. Possibly, he is one of the footballers who leaves the institution.
The front Jose Juan Macias He is another of those who concludes his contract in three months, although due to his recent return to Chivas, it is expected that it will be in the next few days when talks regarding his renewal will begin.
The attacker and national team Alexis Vega The relationship with the chiverío ends in December of this year.
Thanks to his good performances, and being one of the most committed players on the field, the managers will negotiate a new contract.
On December 31, 2022, the player Isaac Brizuela ends contract with Chivas del Guadalajara.
Today he is one of the team’s benchmarks, although at 31 years of age, there could be the possibility of listening to negotiations by other clubs. His market value is $2.50 million.
The defender Gilberto Sepulveda He has experienced a start to the tournament with chiaroscuro. The defender lost his title and so far in the contest he has played 5 games, 4 of them as a starter.
It is in the month of December when his contract comes to an end, and there are high possibilities of extending it.
