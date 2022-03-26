The launch of the missile that hit an Aramco refinery yesterday afternoon, located about 20 km from the Jeddah circuit, had generated a climate of terror in the whole Formula 1 environment, undecided on whether to continue regularly the weekend of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The attack, claimed by the Houthi rebels – supported by Iran in the war against Saudi Arabia itself for the control of Yemen – had pushed the pilots and teams to an extraordinary meeting with the leaders of the Circus, established to arrive at a common choice on a eventual interruption of the event.

The latter hypothesis, denied after the collective and official will to proceed with the activities on the track, was further removed after the declarations of Mahdi al-Mesnat, Head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen. According to the reporter Shuaib M. Almosawathe same leader has indeed announced a unilateral suspension of all military operationsboth internal and external, for three days. The news, also confirmed by AFP News Agencytherefore, goes to reassure the insiders in F1 and all the spectators who will go to attend both qualifying and the race on Sunday, with the GP, and the two countries interested in this conflict, which should therefore be safe from attacks .