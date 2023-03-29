After matchday 12 where they lost in the National Classic at home 2-4 against the Águilas and the FIFA Date, Club Deportivo Guadalajara will return to activity on the corresponding matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 tournament against another of their staunch rivals, Atlás FC in the Clásico Tapatío.
El Rebaño Sagrado will be looking to get back on track after dropping out of the top four positions in the last couple of weeks and will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing two games in a row.
In this way, we share the information from the rojiblanco team about the possible absences they can count on for this match based on injuries and sanctions.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
At the moment, the rojiblanco team does not have more casualties than those known in recent weeks, only Jose Juan Macias that he relapsed into his injury when he was about to return to the courts and his return will be until the end of this year or practically until the following Clausura 2024.
On the other hand, A.lexis vegz and Isaac Brizuela he has been able to recover from his respective injuries so both could enter the call for the Clásico Tapatío.
Likewise, after little more than a week concentrated with the National Team of Mexico, Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltran and Gilberto Sepulveda they rejoined the rojiblanca discipline, for which Veljko Paunovic You can get hold of them over the weekend.
Regarding sanctions, for the moment the rojiblanco team does not present any player suspended due to expulsion or sanction due to accumulation of cards.
#Chivas #injured #suspended #match #Atlas #Clásico #Tapatío #Clausura
Leave a Reply