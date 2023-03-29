Yesterday a video was released by Nintendo that shows us more gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomgame that becomes one of the totally expected of the 2023. And although there was no extensive information, some users have already begun to theorize about everything that we are going to see in their allegedly extensive mapping.

Thus, one of the fans got down to work to join certain parts of the map and join the section of the sky, because in this game links must travel between said islands and the main land part of Hyrule. This with the help of the new abilities of the Sheikah tablet, since the character can turn back time or create flying vehicles.

Here you can check the image:

What the user shared zeytekk in Reddit It makes some sense, since by assembling the captures you see some cohesion about how these islands would be connected that have not yet been established in what way they are connected to the plot. And it is that for now, the creators of the video game are saving several things for the public to try for themselves.

Remember that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the next one is released May 12 for nintendoswitch. In addition, there will also come a LED switch special edition the 28th of April.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: The more the game is shown, the more mysteries will be revealed by the fans, and it is that Zelda theories are never enough. It is a matter of waiting a little over a month for the game to come out.