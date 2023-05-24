This Thursday the final of the Clausura 2023 Tournament will be played between Tigres and Chivas. The rojiblanco team wants to come out with the victory at the Estadio Universitario to arrive calmer for the return game at home.
It took 6 years for them to meet again in a final. It was in Clausura 2027 when the rojiblanco team beat the cats with an aggregate score of 4-3.
For their part, in the regular phase of the Clausura they met at the “Volcán” on February 25, in the game corresponding to matchday 9. The score was tilted in favor of the people from Guadalajara 2-1 with goals from Gilberto Sepúlveda and Ronaldo Cisneros, while Nicolás Ibáñez discounted for Tigres.
Carlos Cisneros
‘Charal’ Carlos Cisneros was injured in the match against América, leaving the field in the ‘cart of misfortunes’ due to an injury to his right knee.
This Tuesday the team shared the player’s medical report through their social networks. After an MRI, he was diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament, missing both games in the final.
There are no suspended players for this match.
You can enjoy the game next Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the TUDN and Channel 5 signal.
