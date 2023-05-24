Prognosticos para la Asistencia Pública carried out the draw for Melate Retro on this day, which put into play an accumulated bag of 5 million pesos.

In addition to this raffle, today the games of Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato in which you can earn thousands of pesos.

To participate in these or any other Forecast raffle, you can do so through the official agencies present throughout the Mexican Republic.

Sad Result

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

OF THE THREE |

CLASSIC|

Result Cat Wins

RESULT|

Retro Melate Result

RESULT|

The Melate Retro urn will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number. To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of one natural number and one additional.