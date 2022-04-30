Chivas continues in a big way, because this Friday he added his fourth consecutive victory by beating Necaxa 0-1, who incidentally cut his streak of three wins in a row, on the last day of the 2022 Liga MX Closing Tournament.
Both teams came out with everything because they had chances to get into the league directly, as long as some more combinations were given. With this, Guadalajara He climbed to the fifth step and is waiting for the rest of the dates.
At minute 10, the Ray they gave the first warning with a loud gunshot Ferdinand Madrigal from outside the area that the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez managed to deflect with a great reflex. A minute later came the reply from the Herd when Alexis Vega ran away and threw a through ball to Carlos Cisneroswho hit the ball as it came, though Luis Malagon stopped with no problem.
For the complement, at 47′, Vega eluded some rivals, made a wall with Ricardo Anglethen he won the ball to the Argentine Francisco Mezaadvanced and fired a shot that missed malagon to put the 0-1. However, the VAR went into action, so the referee Cesar Ramos reviewed and canceled it after observing a controversial out of place.
At 63′, again those led by Richard Chain they approached, being close to concretizing. Vega received on the edge of the area, touched to Christian Calderon and this one for Robert Alvaradowho cut a defender and then took a shot that went wide.
Those at home were close to opening the board at 82′. Fernando Gonzalez He launched a center into the area that the Uruguayan managed to head Facundo Batistaputting the ball in the angle, but again the wacho managed to swipe to prevent the bow from falling.
Already in 85′, Chivas made changes, one of them, Michael Poncewho replaced the whip and ended up being the hero. at 88, Vega took a corner kick so that The Pocho head totally alone and give the three points in the victory stadium.
After the triumph of Herdthe technician Richard Chain he gave all the credit to the players, thanking them for their commitment, apart from being asked what the club’s objective is, he did not hesitate to admit that he wants to fight for the title, although they will go game by game.
“It has been a high percentage of the players, they are the ones who have tried to get out of the situation in which the team found itself, from the first win that came, they closed ranks, it’s nice to see such a committed team, they He sees that they enjoy playing, they become strong and during the week we insist that we have to work as a real team”He launched.
“Game by game and that is the reality. We play all the games as finals, today we are in a new phase and we will seek the same. We are here so that the boys continue enjoying football and that we have the possibility of fighting for the championship”he added.
“The next few days will be important to know if we can count on any of them, the evolution in each of them every day is very optimistic, but we cannot anticipate anything, now they could not make the trip (Fernando Beltran, Isaac Brizuela Y Jose Juan Macias)they continued in Verde Valle with their rehabilitation”ended.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Chivas #added #wins #row #cut #Necaxas #streak #wins #row
Leave a Reply