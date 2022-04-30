⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2022 #DatoGEB #HG CHAIN ​​OF VICTORIES! Final Score – Matchday 17@ClubNecaxa 0 – 1 @Chivas Guadalajara adds 8 visits to Victoria without losing to Necaxa, its 2nd longest streak against the hydrorays, between 1962 to 1988 it had 19 visits to CDMX without defeat. pic.twitter.com/bpd4l5Jwsf — GDeportes (@GEBDeportes) April 30, 2022

At minute 10, the Ray they gave the first warning with a loud gunshot Ferdinand Madrigal from outside the area that the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez managed to deflect with a great reflex. A minute later came the reply from the Herd when Alexis Vega ran away and threw a through ball to Carlos Cisneroswho hit the ball as it came, though Luis Malagon stopped with no problem.

At 63′, again those led by Richard Chain they approached, being close to concretizing. Vega received on the edge of the area, touched to Christian Calderon and this one for Robert Alvaradowho cut a defender and then took a shot that went wide.

Finally, this is the one that is marked to annul the subsequent goal by Alexis Vega. What has been said: the VAR gives and the VAR takes away. pic.twitter.com/LMiVkg9oib – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) April 30, 2022

Already in 85′, Chivas made changes, one of them, Michael Poncewho replaced the whip and ended up being the hero. at 88, Vega took a corner kick so that The Pocho head totally alone and give the three points in the victory stadium.

“It has been a high percentage of the players, they are the ones who have tried to get out of the situation in which the team found itself, from the first win that came, they closed ranks, it’s nice to see such a committed team, they He sees that they enjoy playing, they become strong and during the week we insist that we have to work as a real team”He launched.

“The next few days will be important to know if we can count on any of them, the evolution in each of them every day is very optimistic, but we cannot anticipate anything, now they could not make the trip (Fernando Beltran, Isaac Brizuela Y Jose Juan Macias)they continued in Verde Valle with their rehabilitation”ended.