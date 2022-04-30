CR CARTAGENA. Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:09



The Teatro del Mar festival will have a new edition in Cartagena next summer. This initiative, promoted by the Department of Culture, will be held from August 3 to 7 in the Paco Martín auditorium in Torres Park and will feature works by classic authors such as Shakespeare, Pirandello and Zorrilla. The complete program was presented yesterday by the Councilor for Culture, David Martínez, and the councilor for this area, Carlos Piñana, who were accompanied by the actor and director of the event, Pepe Ortas.

“We return with more enthusiasm with this theater festival, which seeks to win over the public, not only from Cartagena but also tourists who come to the municipality during the summer season,” said Martínez at a press conference at the Palacio Consistorial.

The mayor explained that local, regional and national companies will represent the works ‘Ñaque’, ‘King Lear’, ‘Aloló’, ‘Entre bobos anda eljuego’ and ‘Enrique IV’, «versions of classics, but fully up-to-date ». And Ortas pointed out that this program serves to pay tribute to classical theater, since “we look to the past with the aim of bringing these works closer to the younger audience, which is the future.”

And he referred to the place of the performances to comment that the fact that “any work that is staged has an added value is unique.” Thus, on one side is the bay of Cartagena and on the other, the archaeological site of the Roman Theater.

Piñana indicated that the City Council is pursuing that this event, recovered in 2021 after a few years without being held, “is consolidated as a must-attend event in the theater sector in our city, but also at a regional and national level.”

Tickets are already on sale on the web Compralaentrada.com. All works are priced at 12 euros in advance and 15 at the auditorium box office, except for the children’s ‘Aloló’, which will cost 5 euros for children and 10 for adults.

The programming will begin on Wednesday, August 3, at 10 pm, with ‘King Lear’, by the Sevillian company Atalaya. On the 4th it will be the turn of ‘Between drums and the game’, by the company Amigos del Tenorio. On the 5th, viewers will be able to enjoy ‘Enrique IV’, by La Delivery. On the 6th it will be the turn of ‘Aloló’, a clown show for the whole family, by the theater and circus company Cirko Psikario. And on the 7th it will be the turn of the play ‘Ñaque de piojo y actress’, directed by Ortas and for which Bonjourmonamour productions is in charge.