This series will arrive on Disney + on May 20, 2022

The first trailer for the live-action version of Chip’n Dale: Rescue Rangers by hand Disney+. Originally, this animated series from the 90’s focused on the adventures of this pair of rodents in which they solved mysteries together with other characters.

Now, 30 years later, both Chip like his brother, they met again in a new world. But, contrary to the company’s other live-action series, this one will have a ‘hybrid’ animation style.

The live-action version of Chip’n Dale: Rescue Rangers will combine traditional 2D animation with 3D CGI animation and some shots recorded on set. It is an artistic direction similar to that of Who framed Roger Rabbit?

In the trailer they promote this production as a return of the franchise and not as a reboot, so we can expect more from this pair of squirrels in the years to come.

The synopsis of the new Chip ‘n Dale movie: Rescue Rangers

The official description of the film says the following: ‘Chip and Dale now live between cartoons and humans in Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different. Decades have passed since his hit TV series was cancelled, and Chip has succumbed to a suburban domestic life as an insurance salesman. Meanwhile, Dale has undergone CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days.

When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must mend their broken friendship and once again take on the role of detectives with the Rescue Rangers to save their friend’s life. The film will be released exclusively in Disney+ and is starring Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Keegan-Michael Key, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogan and under the direction of Akiva Shaffer.

