A couple of weeks ago, 343 Industries mentioned that they were not yet ready to talk about the future of halo-infinitewith this referring to the mode Forged and cooperative mode that should reach the game this year. To his bad luck, the first images of the mode have already been leaked Forged and here you can take a look at them.

Via Twitterthe account of Infinite Leaks has shared several images that show us some of the tools that we can use in the mode Forged, including a look at the ‘object browser’. This allows you to decorate your maps with all kinds of environments and much more.

Additionally we can see the controls for your version of pcand later we are shown orbs of the UNSC, fireflies, the Bazaar at night map and even a gingerbread house. Although all of this was found within the game code, nothing shown here is representative of the final result.

Publisher’s note: I think we’re going to start getting multiple Halo Infinite leaks these weeks, especially now that dataminers know where to look. Sooner or later, 343 Industries will have to reveal official details, otherwise we will find out everything through leaks.

Via: Twitter