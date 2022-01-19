The Chinese taxi aggregator Didi, which was accused of endangering the security of Russia, carried out massive reductions in the staff of the Russian representative office. About it writes RBC with reference to a source in the market.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the reductions affected about 90 percent of the employees of the central office, among them people who occupied “rather high positions.” As a possible reason, problems that the aggregator encountered are called. Officially, the company does not comment on what happened, noting only that it continues to work in about 40 cities of Russia.

Didi entered the Russian market in 2019. At the same time, the aggregator refused to compete with its other participants in Moscow and St. Petersburg, focusing on development in the regions. As of the end of 2020 (the most recent data), the average number of employees in the Russian office was 15 people.

At the same time, in Russia, Didi, according to the company’s own data, has about 100,000 drivers and five million customers.

Didi went public last year on the New York Stock Exchange, but shortly thereafter faced complaints from Chinese authorities over Beijing’s fears that customers’ personal data could be leaked abroad. Also, the Chinese antimonopoly regulator revealed violations in the service within the country. Information appeared in the press that the company faces an unprecedented fine. As a result, Didi’s management decided to delist the New York Stock Exchange and enter the Hong Kong Stock Exchange instead.

In Russia, Didi was suspected of a potential threat to national security. According to the National Taxi Council Association, it may be related to the processing of personal data of passengers on foreign servers.