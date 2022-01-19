The controversial CEO of Activision Blizzard will receive a huge sum of money if the sale of the company to Microsoft is completed. Bobby Kotick, who has led the game developer for three decades, would receive a $375 million bonus. Activision, known for games like Call of Duty, has been in the news a lot recently over issues surrounding sexism and employee misconduct, which Kotick would have known about.
The Wall Street Journal published a story about sexual misconduct allegations to Activision Blizzard in mid-November, writing that Kotick had been notified. The American business newspaper quoted, among other things, from interviews, internal e-mails and other internal documents that showed that the CEO was aware of the abuses that took place in 2016 and 2017. The newspaper also reported on cases where Kotick himself was accused.
A group of Activision Blizzard employees then demanded the CEO’s resignation. The company denied the allegations and the board said it would stand behind Kotick. When the deal with Microsoft was announced, it was stated that he would definitely stay on until the acquisition is completed. It is expected that Kotick will then step down.
Rapids
Financial news agency Bloomberg even reports that the deal has gained momentum when Activision was discredited. Microsoft is said to have contacted Activision to support the key partner at a difficult time and to express concerns about the playmaker’s treatment of women. During those talks, Microsoft would also have expressed interest in an acquisition if Activision was willing to sell.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. The American software company, which also makes the Xbox, wants to take a further step in the games world with the acquisition. It is the largest acquisition ever in the industry.
Sony
In response to the news, competitor Sony lost $20 billion in market value on the stock exchange in one day. The merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard challenges Sony’s traditional way of selling game consoles. The Japanese company often combines high-profile games with their consoles. Sony lost more than 12 percent.
Watch our Tech videos here:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Controversial #Activision #CEO #receives #million #Microsoft #takeover
Leave a Reply