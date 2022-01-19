The Wall Street Journal published a story about sexual misconduct allegations to Activision Blizzard in mid-November, writing that Kotick had been notified. The American business newspaper quoted, among other things, from interviews, internal e-mails and other internal documents that showed that the CEO was aware of the abuses that took place in 2016 and 2017. The newspaper also reported on cases where Kotick himself was accused.

A group of Activision Blizzard employees then demanded the CEO’s resignation. The company denied the allegations and the board said it would stand behind Kotick. When the deal with Microsoft was announced, it was stated that he would definitely stay on until the acquisition is completed. It is expected that Kotick will then step down.