In 2024 the prices of used cars on sale for the different feeds are all decreasing, with more marked decreases for diesel and electrical, both with a decline of 11.8%. Petrol cars showed a decline of 3.5% while hybrids recorded a decrease of 5.2%. On the other hand, since the beginning of the year, the prices of hybrid they increased by 3%, contrary to other foods. Among the most sought after models are the Volkswagen Golf and the Fiat Panda between thermals and Teslas among electrics.

Most wanted used cars

In 2024 from January to May, the most requested cars were the Volkswagen Golfthe Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the Fiat Panda. Among petrol cars, the most popular are the Fiat Pandathe Fiat 500 and the Volkswagen Golf.

For them dieselthe favorites are the Mercedes-Benz A-Classthe Volkswagen Golf and the BMW 1 Series. In the’hybridthe podium is made up of Toyota Yarisfrom the Toyota CHR and from Fiat 500. For electric ones, the best-selling ones are the Tesla Model 3the Tesla Model Y and the Smart ForTwo.

POS BRAND MODEL 1 Volkswagen Golf 2 Mercedes-Benz Class A 3 Fiat Panda 4 Fiat 500 5 Audi A3 6 BMW Series 1 7 BMW Series 3 8 BMW X1 9 Volkswagen Polo shirt 10 Smart ForTwo Ranking of the most sought after used cars in 2024

Average price of used cars

In May, the average price of a car used electric it was of €28,735, down 11.8% compared to the same period last year and 5.2% compared to the beginning of the year. Cars hybrid they had an average price of €34,185, down 5% from last year but up 3% from the start of the year, the only feed with an increase.

The cars at gas they had an average price of €22,290, down 3.5% from last year and 2.9% from the beginning of the year. Cars diesel they recorded an average price of €18,755down 11.8% from last year and 4.8% from the beginning of the year.

Most sought after used petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric cars

GAS DIESEL HYBRID ELECTRIC Fiat 500 Mercedes A-Class Toyota Yaris Tesla Model 3 Fiat Panda Volkswagen Golf Toyota CHR Tesla Model Y Volkswagen Golf BMW X1 Fiat 500 Smart ForTwo Smart ForTwo Audi A3 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Porsche Taycan MINI BMW 3 Series Fiat Panda Fiat 500e Mercedes A-Class BMW 1 Series Toyota RAV 4 Renault ZOE Volkswagen Polo Audi A4 Audi A6 Volkswagen ID.3 Porsche 911 BMW X3 Ford Puma Tesla Model S Citroen C3 Mercedes C-Class Jeep Compass Mercedes EQ Audi A1 Volkswagen Tiguan Audi Q8 Audi Q4 e-tron Ranking of the most sought-after used cars in 2024, petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric

